Covid in Wales: How many deaths have there been?
A further 21 people have died with coronavirus in Wales, taking the total to 2,494, according to the latest figures.
Public Health Wales data also showed 1,105 more people had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total to 77,091.
There has now been a total of 1,454,065, tests carried out in Wales since the start of the pandemic.
There were 12,708 tests carried out on Thursday.
Two of the deaths were people who lived in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area, two in Hywel Dda, two in Aneurin Bevan, seven in Cwm Taf, three in Cardiff and Vale and four in Swansea Bay.
The location of one death has not yet been revealed by Public Health Wales.
The highest case rate was in Blaenau Gwent, at 377.9 per 100,000 people over a rolling seven days, followed by Torfaen at 345.9.
The lowest is Conwy with 19.6 and then Gwynedd with 24.1.
Why are deaths lower in Powys?
Acute patients from Powys are usually treated across the border at hospitals in England, so deaths of Powys residents usually only appear in registrations reported later by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Those ONS figures - which are higher - also count both confirmed and suspected cases of Covid, as well as deaths in all settings, including care homes, hospices and people's own homes. The most recent weekly figures are the highest since May.
PHW reports new deaths daily, but these are usually from previous days.
