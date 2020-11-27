Man injured in hit and run at Royal Glamorgan Hospital
- Published
A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car that failed to stop within hospital grounds.
South Wales Police said the incident happened at Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 10:00 GMT on Friday.
The man is in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident involving a silver Citroen Saxo has been asked to contact police.