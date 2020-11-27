Pwllheli youth violence prompts police dispersal order
- Published
Increasing disorder, violence and anti-social behaviour among young people in a Gwynedd town has prompted police to issue a dispersal order.
The 48-hour order will come into force for much of Pwllheli town centre on Friday at 14:000 GMT in a bid to "limit further issues for residents".
Anyone asked to leave the area by police must do so and returning may result in arrest.
A video of girls fighting in the street has been circulating on social media.
North Wales Police has urged parents to ensure they know where there children are and make them aware of the order.
Insp Lisa Jones said: "We are committed to ensure the actions of a disorderly minority do not affect our community, and we will not tolerate behaviour which brings misery to our residents."
She said officers would be patrolling the area throughout the dispersal period.