Covid: Cardigan pubs linked to outbreak ordered to close by council

Published
image copyrightJaggery/Geograph
image captionPeople who recently visited two Cardigan pubs, including the Red Lion, have been told to be "extra vigilant"

Two pubs linked to a coronavirus outbreak have been ordered to close by the council.

The Red Lion Inn and the Bell Hotel, both in Cardigan, were told on Friday to close their doors.

Ceredigion council said the action was taken in "response to the serious and imminent threat to public health" following 55 new cases in the area.

It said "similar sanctions" were being considered for other premises in the county.

The order will be reviewed within a week from Saturday.

Earlier this week the council called on people who had been at both pubs on or after 9 November to be "extra vigilant and to self-isolate and book a test immediately if you have any symptoms".

