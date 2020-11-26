Cardiff stabbing: Second teen arrested over attack
- Published
A second teenager has been arrested over the stabbing of a boy in Cardiff.
The 17-year-old was stabbed in Broad Street, in the Canton area of the city at 10.00 GMT on Wednesday, South Wales Police said.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with non life-threatening injuries.
A 15-year-old from Riverside and a 17-year-old from Grangetown have been arrested in connection with the attack.
Detectives said the attack was "not random" and involved groups of local boys "targeting each other".
The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, while the 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault.
Investigations are ongoing in the Canton, Riverside and Grangetown areas of the city, and the force said meetings were being held with community leaders.
On Thursday officers had been given increased stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act allowing them to search anyone in the areas of the city.
The force said the powers had been used in a bid to tackle knife crime.
Det Supt Esyr Jones said: "While the Section 60 order covers a wide area its use will be targeted and intelligence led.
"Again, we ask families and community elders to speak to their children about the dangers of knife crime and to contact us if they suspect their child was involved in this, or any other knife crime, incident.
"Taking these steps could save a life."