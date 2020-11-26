Ruthin School: Teacher texting showed 'gaps' in regulation
- Published
The case of a head teacher who sent messages to female students highlighted "gaps" in the regulation of independent schools, an inquiry has heard.
Toby Belfield was sacked from Ruthin School, Denbighshire, in February.
The Children's Commissioner for Wales said a pupil contacted her in November 2019 with concerns her complaints had not led to Mr Belfield's sacking.
But Sally Holland also said there had been a "change of culture" at the school since the change in management.
Ms Holland said she held a meeting after the girl had approached her in which she asked what could be done about Mr Belfield.
"The meeting really highlighted regulatory gaps... there was nothing in between advising and reporting and removing registration," Ms Holland told a child sex abuse inquiry.
"The disappointing thing is that this is a gap which has been known for many years."
Representatives from the Welsh Government, Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) and Estyn also gave evidence to the inquiry.
Chris Jones, deputy director of support for learners for the Welsh Government, said he asked Ruthin School for an action plan in 2016 following targeted inspections by Estyn and CIW which both raised a number of concerns about safeguarding.
He agreed with the inquiry's Fiona Scolding QC that asking for an action plan was a "weedy" response, but other than closing the school, no other options were open to the Welsh Government.
The inquiry heard evidence that Mr Belfield had a controlling influence at Ruthin, where teachers were afraid to speak openly during inspections and were deterred from joining unions.
The school's social media policy prohibited any staff member other than Mr Belfield contacting pupils on those platforms.
Mr Belfield was dismissed after Estyn found pupils were "at risk of harm" because of safeguarding failures.
Ms Holland also told the hearing she was concerned Mr Belfield had set up an online school since his dismissal.
She said he is unable to be struck off the teaching register because he is a non-qualified teacher.
The inquiry continues.