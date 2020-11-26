Covid-19: Deaths in Llangollen care home outbreak rise to 20
Five more people have died at a Llangollen care home, taking the total Covid-19 deaths in the last three weeks there to 20.
There are 11 new positive test results at Llangollen Fechan Care Home, which include four residents and seven staff.
A total of 60 residents and 40 staff have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.
An incident management team is investigating the cause of the outbreak.
Nicola Stubbins, co-chairwoman of the incident management team which involves Denbighshire County Council, Public Health Wales and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said the team continued to monitor the situation.
"We are very sad to report these further deaths and are very concerned about a number of residents who are currently very poorly," she said.
"Unfortunately, residents who are already vulnerable through their age or pre-existing conditions are more likely to suffer the worst outcomes from this deadly virus and our thoughts are with all of those affected.
"We still expect to see cases in a variety of settings, and we manage any clusters of coronavirus appropriately."
Wales' first minister described the deaths at the care home as "a very sad story" on November 20.
At a coronavirus briefing, Mark Drakeford said the rules around care homes were much stronger now than they were in the spring because of a better understanding of how Covid-19 spreads.
"A lot of help is being provided both to that care home in Llangollen, where there is that very sad story today, but other care homes as well, to make sure that all those basic things the care home itself has to take responsibility for are being done in the best possible way," he said.
Mr Drakeford also explained that discussions are continuing over the use of the latest testing equipment and that care home staff and residents "are very much part of that conversation".