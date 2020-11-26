Arrest after ambulance stolen as paramedics treat Deeside patient
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after the theft of an ambulance.
The emergency vehicle was stolen while the crew were treating a patient in a house on Green Lane in Deeside, Flintshire, on 14 November.
It was later found abandoned and damaged a short distance away in Dee View Crescent and had to be taken out of service.
A North Wales Police spokesman said: "The arrested man, from Connah's Quay, has been released under investigation."
The Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust (WAST) said at the time it "could have led to very serious harm" if the patient had urgently needed to go to hospital.