Principality Stadium: Cardiff Council approves zip wire plan
Plans for a zip wire at the Principality stadium have been approved by Cardiff Council.
The plans include a suspension wire bridge, a viewing platform and a zip line from the top of one of the 90m (300ft) high roof spires.
There were two objections on privacy grounds to the application, which has been through a consultation period.
Artist impressions show people walking along the roof and riding down the zip wire.
According to the application zip line riders will be attached to pulleys that will allow them to ride north to south across the stadium roof.
The stairway up to the roof will be built within the stadium.
Wheelchair users will also be able to reach the roof using a special hoist.
The £121m stadium opened in 1999. This year it was transformed into Dragon's Heart Hospital to deal with the impact of coronavirus, which saw its use as a sports and music venue halted in the spring.