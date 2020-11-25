Robert Firth: Inquest opens into death of child kidnap accused
- Published
An inquest has been opened into how a man being held on kidnap charges died in prison in Wrexham.
Former psychiatric nurse Robert Firth was found in his cell at HMP Berwyn on 14 November.
He had been remanded in custody along with six other people accused of being involved in the kidnapping of a child on Anglesey.
The inquest on the 65-year-old from Ty'n Parc in Holyhead was adjourned for a future hearing.
Mr Firth had been due to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court on 7 December along with the other six remanded individuals.
At the time of his death, North Wales Police said the circumstances were not being treated as suspicious.
The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has also been informed of the investigation.