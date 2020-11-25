Cardiff stabbing: Teenager taken to hospital
- Published
A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Cardiff.
Police said the male was stabbed in Broad Street, in the Canton area of the city at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.
He has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales by ambulance. His condition is not yet known.
South Wales Police said it had issued a "Section 60 notice" which gives officers more stop-and-search powers in the Canton and Grangetown areas of the capital.
The force said the notice is aimed at "preventing serious violence, to find dangerous instruments or to apprehend persons carrying weapons".