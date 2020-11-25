John Stevenson: Ex-BBC correspondent and partner found dead had no injuries
A former BBC Wales political correspondent and his partner were found dead in the same room with no injuries, an inquest heard.
John Stevenson, 68, was found on the floor near his bed in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 12 March 2020, the hearing was told.
Police discovered the two men after forcing their way into the property, the Pontypridd inquest heard.
The alarm was raised by district nurses who had been unable to get a response.
Medical research
A post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Stephen Leadbeatter at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff led to the provisional cause of death being given as "unascertained", the inquest heard.
Mr Stevenson's family has consented to his remains being used for medical research purposes.
The full inquest was adjourned until 12 January, 2022.
Mr Stevenson, who was born in Bangor, Gwynedd, had worked as a journalist for over four decades.
He had broadcast major stories from Westminster, including the political response to the 9/11 terrorist attack, before retiring in 2013.