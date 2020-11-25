Rhondda Cynon Taf care homes: Two facing closure escape the axe
A local authority which threatened to close four care homes in the south Wales valleys will now only shut two.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council has granted a reprieve to Garth Olwg in Church Village and Ystradfechan in Treorchy.
They will be refocused on care for people with complex needs including dementia, and respite care.
Dan y Mynydd in Porth will be converted to cater for more independent living, while Bronllwyn in Gelli will support people with learning disabilities.
Neither of those care homes have any residents at present.
The new proposals follow a 12-week consultation which took place between September and December 2019 on plans to modernise residential care for older people.
A independent review had originally recommended a phased closure of all 11 residential care homes in Rhondda Cynon Taf along with its day services.
However, the council decided it wanted to stay in the market, and the latest proposals would see nine of the 11 care homes remain open.
The plans were due to be considered in March 2020 following the second consultation phase but the coronavirus pandemic delayed this and provided the opportunity for further development, the council has said.
It is also planning to create 300 extra-care places by 2025 for people who want to live independently for longer, with 80 already in place in Aberaman and Talbot Green.