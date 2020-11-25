Ruthin Gaol archive move is 'opportunity too good to miss'
Plans to move a council's archives from an old prison to a new £16.6m base depend on lottery funding - but there is no back-up plan if the bid fails.
Denbighshire's cabinet agreed to back a joint venture with neighbouring Flintshire to share a new purpose-built facility next to Theatr Clwyd, Mold.
The move would free up 70% of the space at Ruthin Gaol, giving it scope to offer more attractions to tourists.
A decision on a £11.5m lottery grant bid is expected next June.
Ruthin Gaol is expected to run out of space for Denbighshire's archives within two years, and councillors were also told it was too damp for storage.
A report said it would cost more to invest in improvements to keep the archive at the Grade II* listed building than the £2m Denbighshire would pay towards a new joint facility.
Space freed up at the late 18th century prison, which was extended in 1866 and closed in 1916, would then be used to house new attractions.
These are proposed to include immersive cell experiences, an escaped prisoner trail, a play area, a function room and a family history hub.
Nine new jobs would be created by moving the archive, to run "state-of-the-art" conservation facilities and the scope to take collections out to communities, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The plan has been endorsed by The National Archives, the Archives and Records Council Wales, the Archives and Records Association of UK and Ireland, and Wales' Economy Minister Ken Skates.
Council leader Hugh Evans said it was "probably an opportunity too good to miss".
However, asked about the alternatives if National Lottery funding was refused, business information team manager Craig Berry said: "I think it's safe to say we haven't got a lot of detail for Plan B.
"It's something we have to do. We do need to start thinking about a Plan B in case this doesn't work out."