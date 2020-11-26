M4 congestion: Measures to tackle traffic jams to be published
By Brian Meechan
BBC Wales business correspondent
- Published
Recommendations to ease traffic jams on one of the most congested roads in Wales will be published later.
The M4 around Newport is the fourth most congested stretch of road in the UK.
Now a commission, set up after the Welsh Government scrapped plans to build a £1.6bn relief road, is due to make its final recommendations.
The panel was instructed not to consider plans for another motorway in its measures to tackle jams.
The commission has already published two interim reports which suggested measures including: a 24/7 50mph speed limit; investing in public transport; a potential charge; and encouraging flexible working, in a bid to cut traffic.
Thursday's report is expected to include some of the latest data on traffic levels during the pandemic, when more people have been working from home.
The potential long-term change in working practices raises questions as to whether congestion could naturally reduce in the long term.
First Minister Mark Drakeford scrapped plans to build a £1.6bn relief road last year after declaring a climate emergency because of its environmental impact as well as the effect on the public purse.
The road, which had been contested by environmental groups concerned about the impact on the Gwent Levels, would have seen a 14-mile motorway built.
Originally proposed in 1991 as a solution to congestion at the Brynglas Tunnels, the relief road became a key pledge in Welsh Labour's manifesto in 2016.
But Mr Drakeford scrapped the plans in 2019, despite an independent public inquiry into the so-called "black-route" finding that building the relief road was in the public interest.
The Welsh Government had spent at least £44m on the public inquiry into the route and other development costs, including purchasing properties.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said in October the UK government had not ruled out bypassing the Welsh Government to build to road.
Earlier this year a report by the commission, which is made up of regional transport experts, found the M4 around Newport was the fourth most congested stretch of urban motorway in the UK, with most commuting cars carrying only one person.
The South East Wales Transport Commission said that with Cardiff and Newport expected to grow, both physically and economically, congestion would get worse.
Potential changes could see the introduction of charges in a bid to get people out of their cars, but experts have said train and bus services need to improve first.
The group has been looking at how changes to working patterns, including many working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, could help to ease congestion post Covid-19.
In an earlier report, at the end of 2019, the panel suggested introducing an average speed limit of 50mph to help reduce the "ripple effect" of changes in speed which disrupt traffic.
The report also called for better traffic officer support, with formalised response time targets and a wider patrol area to cover the A48 and A4810 in Newport.