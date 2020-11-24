Welsh Ambulance Service reveals most inappropriate 999 calls
- Published
A sleepless person and another who had got onion juice in their eye were among the people who made inappropriate 999 calls in the past year.
One caller reported a pigeon with an injured wing and another said they thought they had got faeces in a cut.
Another had trapped their finger in a door.
The Welsh Ambulance Service shared the examples while reminding people to call 999 only for serious or life-threatening emergencies.
It said of the 457,375 calls made to the service between 1 October 2019 and 30 September 2020, almost a quarter were non-essential.
Other examples included someone with toothache and another person with a buzzing sound in their ear.
'Ill-judged and misguided'
Chief Executive Jason Killens said: "Our ambulance service exists to help people who are seriously ill or injured, or where there is an immediate threat to their life.
"That's people who've stopped breathing, people with chest pain or breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, choking, severe allergic reactions, catastrophic bleeding or someone who is having a stroke.
"People with toothache and trapped fingers still have a clinical need, but calling 999 for that need is ill-judged and misguided when there are so many other ways to access more appropriate help."
Director of Operations Lee Brooks said: "Winter is traditionally our most challenging period, and this year we also have a global pandemic to contend with.
"It's easy for us to mock the people who call 999 foolishly, but actually, these people do have a legitimate clinical need - they just don't know where to turn for it."
He advised people to use the NHS 111 Wales website for advice and information and consider local pharmacists, dentists, opticians, GPs and minor injuries units.
He added: "Every single one of us has a responsibility to use NHS services wisely and protect them for those who need them most - one day that could be your child, parent, partner or even you."