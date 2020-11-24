BBC News

David Jones death: Two in court on Holyhead murder charge

Published
image copyrightNorth Wales Police
image captionDavid Jones died in hospital after being "badly assaulted" in Holyhead

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder after a man died following an attack on Anglesey last week.

David Jones, 58, died at the Royal Stoke Hospital after being attacked in daylight in Holyhead on Thursday.

Gareth Wyn Jones, 47, of Lon Deg, and Stuart Parkin, 38, of Nimrod Walk, both in Holyhead, appeared via video link at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court.

Both men would deny murder, their barristers said. They were remanded in custody until their trial in July.

Related Topics

  • Holyhead

More on this story

  • Two men charged with Holyhead man's murder

    Published
    1 day ago