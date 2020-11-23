Aaron Gilbert murder: Andrew Lloyd who killed partner's baby dies
- Published
A man who murdered his partner's 13-month-old son has died in prison, the prison service has said.
Andrew Lloyd, 37, from Swansea was serving a 24-year sentence for murdering Aaron Gilbert who died from brain damage in May 2005.
Lloyd had a history of violence and drug abuse.
Aaron's mother Rebecca Lewis was also jailed after a landmark prosecution for the then new offence of familial homicide.
'Sustained regime of beatings'
Lloyd had initially denied Aaron's murder but changed his plea to guilty during the trial when presented with medical evidence.
During the trial, the jury heard Lewis had begun a relationship with Lloyd following the break-up of her relationship with Aaron's father, Gareth Gilbert.
Lewis told the trial that Lloyd had initially been "brilliant" with her baby but that within weeks of him moving in problems emerged. Eight weeks later Aaron was dead.
The court heard that Lloyd declared he hated the child and threatened "to smash your little head in".
Lewis acknowledged that the baby became terrified of Lloyd.
She said she had seen Lloyd flicking his ears and feet when he cried, picking him up by his ears and ankles, and throwing him onto a bed and settee.
But, she told the court, in spite of that she had trusted Lloyd.
On the day before Aaron died on 5 May 2005, Lewis left the baby with Lloyd for about 15 minutes to go shopping.
When she returned, Aaron was lying on the kitchen floor - he was grey and Lloyd was bent over him trying to administer mouth-to-mouth.
Doctors at Swansea's Singleton Hospital and later the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff, tried for 18 hours to save Aaron's life but he died of brain damage.
Passing sentence at the time, High Court judge Mr Justice Langstaff told Lloyd: "You murdered Aaron after subjecting him to a sustained regime of beatings during the last four weeks of his life."
In a statement, HM Prison Service said: "HMP Full Sutton prisoner Andrew Lloyd died in custody on 19 November.
"The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed."