Holyhead murder: Two men appear in court
Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in north Wales.
David John Jones, 58, was taken to hospital last Tuesday after being found injured in Thomas Street in Holyhead, Anglesey, but died on Thursday.
Gareth Wyn Jones, 47, of Lon Deg, and Stuart Parkin, 38, of Nimrod Walk, both of Holyhead, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Mr Jones and Mr Parkin were remanded in custody and will appear at Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday.