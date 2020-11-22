Two men charged with Holyhead man's murder
- Published
Two men have been charged with the murder of a 58-year-old man from Holyhead.
David John Jones - known locally as DJ - died as a result of "extensive head injuries" in Royal Stoke University Hospital on Thursday, police said.
The two men, aged 47 and 38, both from Holyhead, will appear at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.
North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to an assault on Mr Jones on November 17 to come forward.
Officers have been granted a warrant of further detention at a special court in Mold for a woman also being held in connection with the death.
Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said said: "Despite two individuals being charged, I would continue to appeal for any witnesses who saw the victim... between 10:00-11:00 GMT in Holyhead to come forward.
"Our thoughts remain with David's family at this tragic time."