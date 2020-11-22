Woman dies after being hit by car in Llanddulas
- Published
A woman has died after being hit by a car in Conwy.
The pedestrian was struck by a blue Volvo at Middle Gate on the A547 Abergele Road in Llanddulas, at about 17:05 GMT on Saturday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. The driver of the Volvo was "shocked but uninjured", North Wales Police said.
The road remains closed while police investigations continue. Officers said they have informed the coroner.
Sgt Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this tragic incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact the Roads Policing Unit."