Holyhead murder probe: Victim was 'much-loved grandfather'
- Published
A man killed in Holyhead was a "much-loved grandfather, father and partner", his family has said.
David John Jones, 58, was taken to hospital on Tuesday after being found "badly assaulted" in Thomas Street, but died on Thursday.
Police launched a murder investigation and have two men, aged 38 and 47, and a woman, 44, in custody.
In a statement, Mr Jones's family said they were "utterly devastated" by his "tragic death".
"Words cannot describe our shock and horror at what has happened. We would like to thank the medical staff who did everything possible to try to save David.
"Words cannot describe our loss and feeling of despair."
Mr Jones, known locally as DJ, managed to walk to his partner's address after he was attacked between 10:00 and 11:00 GMT on Tuesday in the Thomas Street and Mount Pleasant area.
He died at Royal Stoke University Hospital.
Det Con Insp Brian Kearney, of North Wales Police, appealed for anyone who witnessed the assault or "saw a male unsteady on his feet" in the area at the time to come forward and thanked those who already had.