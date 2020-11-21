Tenby caravan death: Man arrested after woman's body found
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in a caravan.
Officers from Dyfed Powys Police were called to the scene in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, shortly after 18:00 GMT on Friday.
The force said a man had been arrested and patrols in the area had been increased.
But it has not yet confirmed what the man had been arrested on suspicion of, and said inquiries into the woman's death were ongoing.
"Police would like to reassure the community that they are not searching for anyone else in connection with this matter at this time," a police spokesperson added.