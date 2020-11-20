Drone stalker jailed for spying on ex-girlfriend
A stalker who used a drone to spy on his ex-partner and her friend has been jailed for 16 weeks.
John McDermott, 42, of Birch Court, Connah's Quay, Flintshire, was also banned under an indefinite restraining order from possessing or using a drone in Holywell and Trelawnyd.
Magistrates at Llandudno also ordered the destruction of the drone.
McDermott pleaded guilty to stalking Kerry Williams and her friend Daniel Redford.
He used the drone to monitor them after Ms Williams moved into Mr Redford's home at Holywell.
McDermott also admitted assaulting his Ms Williams' stepbrother by pushing him.
Prosecutor Diane Williams said Ms Williams contacted police on 29 September because she was being followed in a car by the defendant.
McDermott had also tried to call her and she said she felt unsafe in her home.
'Sick and intimidated'
McDermott went to Mr Redford's home, making threats towards him and rude gestures.
In October he again followed his ex-partner and repeatedly used a drone to watch where she lived.
The prosecution said he was bailed for police inquiries with conditions which he breached.
On October 20 a drone was seen flying above the property once again.
Ms Williams, who had ended the 16-week relationship in September, said in a victim impact statement: "I couldn't cope with his controlling nature. I felt trapped."
She said she had been unable to sleep and felt terrified of what he might do.
"I feel absolutely mortified, sick and intimidated," she said.
Defence solicitor Victoria Handley said McDermott "completely accepts what he did was wrong", adding he had been in the armed forces and had suffered post traumatic stress.
Court chairman John Rooney told McDermott it was behaviour intended to cause maximum fear and distress and he had offended while on bail.