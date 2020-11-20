Mushroom carvings removed after Swansea council complaint
Several carved wooden mushrooms have been removed from a park after a council received a complaint about them.
The wooden features were carved out of tree stumps at Cwmdonkin Park in Uplands, Swansea, last winter by the council parks team.
Swansea council said there are no plans to remove any of the remaining wooden mushrooms.
Paul Durden, a co-writer of Twin Town, said many locals oppose the removal.
Mr Durden, who lives near the park, said: "I go the park every morning with my dogs and the carvings were beautiful, they're better than having tree stumps.
"Lots of people are complaining that they have been cut down. You don't go knocking things down because of one complaint."
The park itself features various references to the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, including a memorial stone with lines from Fern Hill.
Uplands councillor Peter May said he had received a complaint about "overzealous trimming" of laurel bushes and bay trees in the park, while the appearance of the mushrooms was mentioned "as an aside".
"I totally sympathise with people about it. I think they are a good feature of the park, so it was baffling that some were removed," he said.
In a statement Swansea council said: "Our parks team has been completing some winter pruning of shrubs to help bring more sunlight to certain parts of the park, along with the removal of some dead trees.
"We previously (last winter) carved some of the tree stumps into mushrooms, creating an ornamental feature and these are still in place.
"A recent complaint about some of the new carvings has led to them being removed."