Anglesey murder: Man, 58, dies after being assaulted
- Published
A 58-year-old man has died in hospital after being "badly assaulted".
Police said he managed to walk to his partner's address after he was attacked in Holyhead, Anglesey, on Tuesday.
He was taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd and before being transferred to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he died on Thursday.
A murder investigation has been launched and North Wales Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said the man was attacked between 10:00 and 11:00 GMT on Tuesday in the Thomas Street and Mount Pleasant area of Holyhead.
"We have established that the victim managed to walk the short distance down Thomas Street past the Cenotaph to his partner's address near Holborn Road," he said.
"The victim's family are obviously deeply traumatised and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers. I would request that their privacy is respected at this tragic time."
He said the force was appealing to anyone who witnessed an assault or saw a man "unsteady on his feet" between Holborn Road, Victoria Road and Thomas Street.
"Anglesey remains one of the safest communities in the UK, due to the help we receive from our community in such serious crime investigations," he said.
Detectives have set up an incident room at Llangefni Police Station on Anglesey.