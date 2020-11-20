Covid care home: Fifteen deaths as residents and staff test positive
- Published
A Covid outbreak at a care home in Llangollen is being investigated, after 15 deaths in three weeks.
There have been 56 cases among residents at Llangollen Fechan Care Home, with 33 staff also testing positive.
The movement of staff and residents is being restricted to help reduce transmission.
An incident management team is investigating the cause of the outbreak.
Nicola Stubbins, co-chair of the incident management team, involving Denbighshire County Council, Public Health Wales and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: "We have been working together to investigate a number of cases of coronavirus in staff and residents at Llangollen Fechan Care Home in Llangollen.
"We would like to assure all concerned that control measures have been put in place working jointly with the care home, including limiting the movement of staff and residents to reduce transmission.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with all affected and we remain committed to working together to address the situation.
"Anyone who meets the definition of a contact will be contacted as a routine part of the Test, Trace and Protect process and provided with additional advice for themselves, their household and other contacts."