Covid: Welsh charities lose £620m as demand increases
By Iola Wyn
BBC News
- Published
Welsh charities are expected to lose £620m in income this year, according to the Welsh Council for Voluntary Action.
The pandemic means many have lost opportunities to fundraise and must adapt to the current Covid rules.
One feeling the pinch is Carmarthenshire council's Christmas toy appeal.
It is expecting a higher demand for gifts than ever, at a time when it is harder to collect them.
When it launched 10 years ago, 10 hampers were handed out to local children in need, with 1,000 gifts given in 2019 - but workers are braced for that number to increase massively in 2020.
"Because of Covid, people are losing their jobs or on low wages," explained Marie Griffiths, from the council's Youth Support Service.
"It's more important this year - I think we're going to double our numbers. I don't like the thought of any child going without."
She described it as "the best project in the world" because people who had presents given to them as children donate as adults because they remember how it made their day special.
However, this year has been different in that Covid regulations mean the team have not been able to accept toys - instead, it has been cash donations only.
Council staff then buy the gifts and distribute them from a makeshift warehouse in Carmarthen.
Deputy council leader Mair Stephens praised staff for shopping for presents in their own time, adding: "We want to make sure people will always have a memory.
"In an unusual year, part of that is being able to open a present and say 'I enjoyed that'."
UK charities are estimated to lose 24% of their income this year, with the Welsh Council for Voluntary Action saying that means a hit of £620m for those based in Wales.
Around a quarter of smaller charities also have no reserves, making it harder for them to survive, it added.
Tir Dewi is a mental health charity offering help to people living in rural areas.
A spokesperson said the pandemic and uncertainty over Brexit means Christmas will be a difficult time for farming families, at a time when the charity's resources are stretched.
"Fundraising has been an issue, because the places where fundraising usually happens, haven't been able to meet," they said.
"Young Farmers' Clubs, churches and chapels, people who usually contribute towards Tir Dewi have not been holding events.
"We have, however, had a few generous donations, and we are very grateful. But this year, our income is certainly down."
They added that there are a number of concerns for the farming community, including Christmas, New Year and then Brexit, saying: "We don't know what's going to happen to the lamb market on the 1st of January.
"We have no idea what's ahead and farmers need to plan ahead towards next year, and at the moment they have no idea how the market will look."