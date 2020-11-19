Pontypool fatal mountain bike crash 999 call was 'not a priority'
Paramedics took an hour to reach a mountain biker who died after crashing on his own track, an inquest heard.
Ryan Bullimore, 23, was riding down a hillside on the Tirpentwys Mountain Bike Trail near Pontypool when he hit a tree in June 2018.
He was found by a friend who called 999, but the call was not classed as a priority as he was still breathing.
The cause of his death was recorded as accidental.
The Welsh Ambulance Service told a Newport inquest the front part of Mr Bullimore's helmet was "completely" destroyed in the crash.
The kitchen fitter was on his last ride of the evening when he crashed into a tree, splitting his helmet in two. He later died on 5 June 2018 at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.
The hearing was told how he was found by a friend, but the 999 call was not listed as a top priority until he stopped breathing.
Paramedics took more than an hour to arrive and were delayed further as the park's gates were locked.
They had to leave their ambulances in a car park and climb half a mile up a forest trail to find him.
His father Jason described how he had gone to the park after hearing there had been an accident and saw his son being carried down on a stretcher by paramedics and his friends."I called out 'What have you done now?' as he has been in several mountain bike accidents over the years," Mr Bullimore said."I was not aware how serious it was and I was met with silence."Mr Bullimore said he could see an ECG machine showing his son had no heartbeat and called out to him "don't leave me"."At that time we were about seven minutes away from the ambulance and I already knew Ryan's chances of surviving were zero, the damage to his brain was too great," he said.
The inquest heard Mr Bullimore had cannabis in his system, which could have caused slower reaction times.But Assistant Gwent Coroner Sarah LeFevre said there was "little evidence" Ryan had been under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.