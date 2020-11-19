Covid: 'I want to know how my dad got coronavirus'
The daughter of an 86-year-old man who died with Covid-19 has called for answers about how the virus got into his care home.
Harry Griffiths died earlier this week after Hafan y Waun home in Aberystwyth had emailed families of residents saying they had a coronavirus outbreak.
The email said Covid-19 was "detected through a resident testing positive on discharge from Bronglais Hospital".
The local health board has been asked for a comment.
Mr Griffiths' daughter Catherine said she had to say goodbye to her father, who had dementia, through the window of the home, with her brother - who lives in Hong Kong - joining them on a video call.
"They offered us the opportunity to go inside, or to go to the window," said Ms Griffiths, who lives in Machynlleth.
"I immediately heard my father's voice telling me not to go inside - and my brother told me not to go inside as well.
"So we went to the window and we had the opportunity to say goodbye to dad in the three-way call to Hong Kong.
"They put his bed by the window, dad tried to respond to us, he wasn't able but he knew we were there and he knew we love him."
Mr Griffiths had lived in the home since February, and had been happy at Hafan y Waun, which specialises in people with dementia, and in good health until a recent fall.
He was taken to the nearby Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth where he tested positive for Covid-19.
Ms Griffiths said her father had caught the virus in the home despite owners Methodist Homes Association having strict protocols in place for not admitting anyone who had tested positive.
"I don't understand what's happening because in March and April we heard about the shocking situation in care homes and our vulnerable, loved ones, dying," said Ms Griffiths.
"I checked on the protocols in place by MHA and they were rigorous and secure. I really felt comfortable. Not one person got sick in that home from March.
"I don't understand how this has happened. The home has been very rigorous. Why is my dad dead?"
Hywel Dda University Health Board, which runs the 200-bed Bronglais Hospital, has been asked to comment.
"It seems extraordinarily shocking, it's devastating," Mrs Griffiths said. "We all want answers - we'd like to know what happened."