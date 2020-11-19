Bridgend ironworks damaged by vandals twice in a month
"Nationally important" ironworks have been targeted by vandals for for the second time in a month.
Bridgend's Bedford Ironworks was found with its front gate lock cut off and a wall damaged inside.
A council leader said the two recent incidents of vandalism at the site were "sad", coming after repairs costing £600 were carried out last year.
Police are investigating the vandalism as a heritage crime, and officers are patrolling the area.
Council leader Huw David said: "I'm sad to hear that this nationally important site has been damaged by vandals.
"The Bedford Ironworks is very significant in the history of the development of industry in South Wales."
A new lock has now been fitted at the site, which is currently closed for repair work to be carried out to the blast furnace.
The works, one of the most complete examples of their kind in Britain, were built by John Bedford who moved into the area in 1770.
He built a blast furnace in the 1780s and sank pits to mine ironstone and coal, as well as founding a forge and brickworks.
The ironworks began to decline after his death in 1791 but coal mining and brick making continued throughout the 19th Century and ceasing after World War One.
The monument is classed as of national importance for its potential to enhance and illustrate knowledge and understanding of the development of the iron industry in Wales.