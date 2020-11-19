Injured kayaker winched from river in Pontneddfechan, Powys
A kayaker has been winched to safety after suffering a back injury while out on a river.
An ambulance hazardous area response team used advanced medical procedures at the scene, at the River Mellte in Pontneddfechan, Powys.
Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team was called to assist Dyfed-Powys Police in the rescue, on Wednesday morning.
The man was winched by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter before being flown to hospital, it added.
"A piece of great joint multi-agency working and we're grateful to the gentleman's group for providing crucial info when raising the alarm and staying with him throughout," the mountain rescue team said.