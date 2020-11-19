Covid: Beaujolais day drinkers in Swansea warned to follow rules
- Published
Beaujolais Day drinkers are being warned to "protect Christmas" by not overdoing their celebrations.
The tradition, which marks the arrival of the first bottles of Beaujolais Nouveau wine released under French law, is widely celebrated in Swansea.
But people should not overindulge during the pandemic, said Swansea Bay health board.
There are concerns this year's event could increase Covid-19 rates, requiring restrictions at Christmas.
Executive director Keith Reid says he wants people to "enjoy" the occasion, but to ensure they "play by the rules".
"My concern is that if people have too good a time on Beaujolais day in Swansea we may have to get into restrictions at Christmas," said Dr Reid.
"So my message is enjoy yourselves but don't go too far."
'Fashion is best appreciated from a distance'
He warned that if people forget about physical distancing, shout and sing, and get "sloppy" about wearing masks, the area could see an "increase in the rate of infection".
"If people play by the rules, then that's a great way of meaning that Christmas can go ahead," he said.
Dr Reid also reminded people planning on moving from bar to bar and mixing with different people that "this is how the virus thrives".
"Get your party together for the night and stick with them. Making sure that you do wash your hands regularly, maintaining that hand hygiene which is really important, and generally being observant of the rules.
"I think if you do that, if you behave sensibly, if you follow the basics then you can have a good time," he said.
"I know that fashion is a big part of Beaujolais day in Swansea - fashion is best appreciated from a distance. So there are some advantages to being slightly further apart, rather than being in a crush.