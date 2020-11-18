Cardiff church collapse: Two deny gross negligence manslaughter
- Published
Two men have denied gross negligence manslaughter after a workman was killed when a Cardiff church collapsed.
Jeff Plevey's body was recovered at Citadel Church in Splott in 2017.
Mr Plevey, 55, from Cardiff, had been working on the demolition of the derelict building.
Keith Young, 72, from Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan, and Stewart Swain, 53, from Whitchurch, Cardiff, were both granted unconditional bail at Newport Crown Court.
The case was brought jointly by the Health and Safety Executive and South Wales Police.
Four other men also appeared accused of health and safety breaches.
Richard Dean, 59, from Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, pleaded guilty to failure to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work 1974.
His company, NJP Consulting Engineers, admitted committing an offence with the "consent or connivance with the consent or connivance of a director, manager or other senior person".
Mark Gulley, 58, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, pleaded not guilty and no plea was entered by Richard Lyons, 65, from Bristol, and Philip Thomas, 55, from Thornhill, Cardiff to other charges.
In total, six companies, some of which are run by the men, have been charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
The next pre-trial preparation hearing has been scheduled for 1 February.