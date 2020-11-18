Covid mass testing rolled out to Merthyr Tydfil
Mass testing will begin in Merthyr Tydfil this Saturday, the Welsh Government has confirmed.
The county is the first part of Wales where the scheme will be rolled out, with the help of the military.
It is hoped the testing will find people without symptoms who may be infected, so they can self-isolate.
Merthyr Tydfil had the highest case rate in UK at the start of November and is still among the worst affected areas in Wales.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said all residents in the county will be offered repeat Covid testing from Saturday, even if they do not have symptoms.
The first site will open at Merthyr Tydfil Rhydycar leisure centre on Saturday 21 November, with other sites due to open later this month.
A pilot scheme in Liverpool saw 23,000 tested and found 154 cases and is planned for sixty-seven areas further areas in England.
Military planners have been in Merthyr since last week.
There had been 458 cases in Merthyr Tydfil in the week up to 1 November and the case rate rose as high as 759 cases per 100,000.
The proportion of positive results from tests taken was also worryingly high - accounting for nearly a third of people tested.
Those case rates have since come down and Merthyr has been overtaken by Blaenau Gwent and Neath Port Talbot.
Up to 14 November the case rate was 286.8 per 100,000, with 173 cases across the county but is still above the Wales average.
Gurnos, which has had 44 cases in the last week, is still in the highest districts of Wales when local case rates are broken down.
Mass testing uses lateral flow tests which intend to produce a result within 20-30 minutes.
A test sample is taken from a swab of the nose and throat, and is placed in a liquid.
Drops of the liquid are added to the test strip.
Other swab tests need samples to be sent to a lab for analysis.
There are plans for the tests to be used to help students go home safely for Christmas.