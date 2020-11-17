Tesco 'to source energy from Anglesey solar farm'
Supermarket giant Tesco has announced plans to source renewable energy from a proposed solar farm scheme on Anglesey that has attracted controversy.
The Parc Solar Traffwll development would be one of three solar schemes created in partnership with renewable energy company Low Carbon.
Backers say it will generate enough power for 12,250 homes and cut carbon emissions equivalent to 5,500 cars.
But there are concerns for the area's landscape, wildlife and tourism.
More than 700 people have signed a petition against Parc Solar Traffwll, near the RSPB Valley Wetlands reserve.
Low Carbon announced their plans for the 300-acre site between Caergeiliog and Bryngwran two years ago, but have not yet submitted a planning applications.
'New commitments'
Tesco's support of the scheme forms part of its aim to source 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.
Its chief executive Jason Tarry said the company also wants to play its part in the COP26 climate change summit hosted by the UK next year.
"That's why we've brought forward our ambition to reach net zero in our UK operations by 15 years and made a series of new commitments to help us achieve that target," he said.
Roy Bedlow, chief executive and founder of Low Carbon, said: "Renewable energy generation at scale is central to Low Carbon's business model and is a critical element in the fight against climate change.
"Partnering with forward-thinking companies like Tesco will help speed up the adoption of renewable energy."
Graham Loader, from the Say No to Parc Traffwll Solar group, said: "I'm surprised and disappointed that Tesco have become involved.
"Surely it would be better for them to put solar panels in their car parks."