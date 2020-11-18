Work to rebuild Colwyn Bay's Victorian pier starts
Work has begun to rebuild a Victorian pier that was demolished two years ago after a decade of neglect.
The multi-million pound project will reinstate a smaller version of Colwyn Bay's pier, initially opened in 1900, on the town's promenade.
The pier trust hopes the Conwy Council-backed project could attract 100,000 annual visitors and create 40 jobs.
"It can't just be something that grandparents remember," said Pat Owen of the Colwyn Bay Victoria Pier Trust.
"It's got to be something that is used in the future."
The 120-year-old pier had previously been rebuilt twice following extensive damage from fires and its decline started in the late 1980s, when it was temporarily closed.
It finally shut in 2008 and the 750ft (229m) structure was dismantled in 2018, a year after it partially fell into the sea following storm damage.
The trust is working alongside the town and county councils and the National Piers Society to reinstate a "sustainable" pier with a "financially stable" future.
The councils and pier trust could not provide an exact figure, but confirmed it was a "multi-million pound" project.
It will retain its Grade II-listed status as workers will use "as many parts of the original pier that survived" in a "truncated" version that will be about 45m (148ft) long.
Foundations for the new decked area are being laid as part of phase one of the three-stage development.
The final two phases, which is under consultation, is set to include a viewing platform, heritage hub and "small-scale attractions and facilities".
"We've been waiting 10 years for this to come into fruition," said the trust's vice chairman, Ms Owen.
"We have to make it sustainable, we have to make it something so that we use its memories but we also have to move into the future."