Plans for Powys wool research centre mooted
Plans to establish a wool research centre to promote the use of the material are to be considered by a council.
The proposal would see an organisation established as a "catalyst for innovative ideas, products and commercial spin offs" for wool.
Powys councillors hope it could be a potential project for the £110m Mid Wales Growth Deal.
Elwyn Vaughan said the sheep sector was "of huge importance to Powys".
Mr Vaughan wants to see a similar body established to the World Research Organisation New Zealand (WRONZ) which promotes and funds research into uses of wool.
His council motion proposes looking at "opportunities to add value to our agricultural products and specifically to work with the farming unions and the British Wool Marketing Board with a view of facilitating the establishment of the equivalent of WRONZ, Wool Research Organisation New Zealand, in Mid Wales".
Mr Vaughan said: "We have wool grading centres in Newtown and Brecon, and the sheep sector is of huge importance in Powys.
"Wool is also a natural, environmentally friendly and fire retardant product."
The price of wool has dropped in recent times, with some farmers reporting throwing fleeces away as a result.
Coronavirus has had a big impact on the market for wool, and Welsh sheep, which tend to produce the type used for carpets, have been harder hit.
The proposal will be considered by the full council on 26 November.