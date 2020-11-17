Rhos: Tonne of tyres on fire in woodland
A tonne of used tyres are on fire in woodland near a north Wales village.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the site on open ground at Llwyneinion, near Rhosllanerchrugog in Wrexham, just after 09:45 GMT.
Large clouds of black smoke could be seen billowing over the area and nearby residents have been asked to keep their windows closed.
The fire service said the blaze involved a tonne of used tyres but it is now under control.
