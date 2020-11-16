Police issue Ceredigion drug warning after three overdoses
Police are warning that illegal prescription drugs laced with opiates are circulating in Ceredigion, following three overdoses in three days in the area.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers believe a batch of drugs, being sold as Valium, has been laced with opiates.
The force released a warning following early reports that some illicit drugs had been contaminated.
Users reported that the tablets are "disturbingly strong," an officer said.
Valium, also known as diazepam, is a class-C drug in the UK.
The drug, classed as a benzodiazepine, can be prescribed for severe anxiety, insomnia and sometimes pain relief.
The force said combining opioids and benzodiazepines is "particularly dangerous" because both types of drug sedate users and suppress breathing.
Det Sgt Allan Rees said it appeared the drugs had arrived in the area within the last few days, and are likely to still be in circulation.
"We now know that these tablets, which are being sold illegally as Valium, are laced with an opiate because naloxone has been used to revive users, and this only works when opiates are present.
"Users are stating that these tablets, which are unusually white in colour, are taking hold quickly and the effects are disturbingly strong," he said.
"Mixing drugs, knowingly or unknowingly, can be extremely dangerous for anyone taking them.
"We would appeal to all drug users to seek medical attention immediately should they become unwell."