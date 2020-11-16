Farmer in hospital after falling 40m into Penygroes quarry
A farmer has suffered multiple injuries after falling 40m (131ft) into a quarry while tending to livestock.
Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team was called to the scene in Penygroes, Gwynedd at 16:32 GMT on Friday.
The man was found unable to move in a "serious but stable condition with multiple injuries to his head and legs" on the quarry floor, the rescuers said.
A search had been launched for the man by his family and friends when he failed to return home.
The mountain rescue team responded with three vehicles, along with the Welsh Ambulance Services, Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service Wales and North Wales Cave Rescue.
Using a rope rescue system, the man was placed into a stretcher and raised from the disused quarry floor, before being carried through fields to an ambulance.
The man was then taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd and onwards to the major trauma centre at Stoke Hospital.