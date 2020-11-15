'Toxic' drug warning as man dies and woman critically ill in Cardiff
- Published
Police have issued a drugs warning after a 25-year-old man died and an 18-year-old woman was left critically ill.
Officers in Cardiff said they have launched an investigation into the supply of dangerous drugs, believed to be linked to the anaesthetic ketamine.
South Wales Police said there was "every possibility" the drugs "contain a cocktail of toxic ingredients".
They have appealed for help in tracking down the supply.
Ketamine is often snorted as a powder, and can be mixed with unknown contaminants.
It is a hallucinogenic and can have potentially life-threatening side-effects if mixed with some other drugs, such as ecstasy or amphetamines.