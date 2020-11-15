Stolen ambulance found damaged in Deeside
An ambulance has been taken out of service after being stolen and later found abandoned and damaged.
It was taken at Green Lane in Deeside, Flintshire, on Saturday at 22:00 GMT, according to North Wales Police.
It is not clear if Welsh Ambulance Service staff were working in the area when the vehicle was stolen.
"This has left the ambulance service with one less emergency resource and, ultimately, putting people's lives in danger," said a police statement.
The force, which has appealed for witnesses, said the vehicle was located a short time later in Dee View Crescent.