Motorcyclist Andrew Borthwick dies in Bagillt crash
- Published
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car has been named by police.
Andrew Borthwick from Halkyn, Flintshire, died in the crash on the A548 at Bagillt on Friday at 11.40 GMT.
His family is being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
"Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time," said Sgt Emlyn Hughes from North Wales Police.
"We now need to piece together exactly what happened, so I am urging anyone who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact us.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who was travelling along the A548 just prior to the collision."