Rescued Martin's Haven divers 'extremely lucky' to be alive
- Published
Two divers are "extremely lucky" to be alive after they were rescued as darkness fell and conditions deteriorated, the coastguard said.
The alarm was raised at about 16:30 GMT on Saturday after the divers became separated from the rest of their party off Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire.
Three lifeboats and a rescue helicopter were involved in a major response.
A Coastguard spokesman said they were found "fit and well but extremely lucky" at about 18:00.
The divers, a man and a woman, were located by the St Davids all-weather RNLI lifeboat crew and transferred ashore by Little Haven inshore RNLI lifeboat, where they were checked over by paramedics.
Max Hawkins, of HM Coastguard, added: "The two divers were in a dire situation when the lifeboat found them, floating in the sea in the dark off Skomer Island, so we were extremely relieved when they were found."