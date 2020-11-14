BBC News

Rescued Martin's Haven divers 'extremely lucky' to be alive

image captionThe alarm was raised after two divers became separated from their party off Martin's Haven

Two divers are "extremely lucky" to be alive after they were rescued as darkness fell and conditions deteriorated, the coastguard said.

The alarm was raised at about 16:30 GMT on Saturday after the divers became separated from the rest of their party off Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Three lifeboats and a rescue helicopter were involved in a major response.

A Coastguard spokesman said they were found "fit and well but extremely lucky" at about 18:00.

The divers, a man and a woman, were located by the St Davids all-weather RNLI lifeboat crew and transferred ashore by Little Haven inshore RNLI lifeboat, where they were checked over by paramedics.

Max Hawkins, of HM Coastguard, added: "The two divers were in a dire situation when the lifeboat found them, floating in the sea in the dark off Skomer Island, so we were extremely relieved when they were found."