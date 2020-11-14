BBC News

A468 Machen crash: Man arrested after pedestrian killed

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionA 30-year-old man died at the scene after he was hit by a car on the "Machen straight", on the A468

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in south Wales.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man from Cwmbran, was hit by a black Mercedes AMG on the A468 between Caerphilly and Newport at about 20:35 BST on Friday.

A 25-year-old man from the Newport area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Part of the road, known as the "Machen straight", was closed until Saturday.

Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

