A468 Machen crash: Man arrested after pedestrian killed
- Published
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in south Wales.
The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man from Cwmbran, was hit by a black Mercedes AMG on the A468 between Caerphilly and Newport at about 20:35 BST on Friday.
A 25-year-old man from the Newport area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.
Part of the road, known as the "Machen straight", was closed until Saturday.
Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses to get in touch.