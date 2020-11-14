Flood warnings for Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion
- Published
Eight flood warnings have been issued across south-west Wales, with people told to take "immediate action".
Natural Resources Wales' warnings state flooding is "expected" in parts of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and south Ceredigion.
Flooding is predicted due to a combination of spring high tides, strong winds and heavy rain which has caused rivers to swell.
Several less serious flood alerts have also been issued across Wales.
Most of the areas covered by the flood warnings are in Carmarthenshire, including the tidal area and River Towy in Carmarthen Quay, the tidal area of Carmarthen Bay Holiday Park in Kidwelly, and the tidal areas at Laugharne and Pendine.
Flood warnings are also in place at Newgale and Dale in Pembrokeshire and Cardigan in Ceredigion.
NRW say people in these areas should take extra care for the next two days.
Flood alerts have been issued for the River Towy, the tidal area at Crofty, Swansea Bay and the Gower coast, the Carmarthenshire coast, the Ceredigion coast between Clarach and Cardigan, and south Pembrokeshire.