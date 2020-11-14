Illegal rave: Police seize music equipment
- Published
Related Topics
Police have seized music equipment and a vehicle as they investigate a planned illegal rave advertised on Instagram.
North Wales Police had warned anyone breaching coronavirus regulations to organise or attend the rave could face a £10,000 fine.
The force said officers had confiscated the items in the Llanberis area of Gwynedd on Friday evening.
Supt Mark Pierce said raves put "public safety at risk" and its "robust action" aimed to protect the health service.