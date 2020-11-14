Glan Conwy: Controversial housing development approved
A controversial housing development which will see 107 homes built near a north Wales village, has been approved.
The homes will be built on land between the A470 Llanrwst Roast and Top Llan Road near Glan Conwy, Conwy county.
The application by Calon Homes, a collaboration between Brenig Construction and Cartrefi Conwy housing association, was deferred in March.
Residents and councillors had raised concerns about the quality of the homes, loss of green space and traffic.
Rhian Roberts was one of 17 objectors and spoke against the proposals at a meeting of Conwy council's planning committee last week.
"People need high-quality green space and this development rips up hedgerows," she told members.
Brenig Construction director Howard Vaughan said he believed officers had "confirmed any statutory items had been addressed".
Glan Conwy town council objected to the proposals on several grounds, including a lack capacity in GP services and the local school and traffic issues.
Councillor Dave Rees, who represents Llansanffraid ward where the development will take place, wanted assurances about site traffic.
Planning officer Dave Watson said the Welsh Government had imposed a condition that the development should not start until access from the A470 had been completed.
The plans were approved by 11 votes to one, with one abstention.