M4 partially shut at Swansea after four vehicle crash

Published
image copyrightCrown
image captionTraffic is backed up on the westbound carriageway around Swansea

A four-vehicle crash on the M4 is causing major Friday evening rush-hour congestion on the motorway at Swansea.

The incident near the M4's Ynysforgan turn-off - junction 45 - has shut the westbound carriageway and caused an eight mile traffic jam.

The crash happened about 17:30 GMT and congestion is backed up to the Llandarcy turn-off, junction 43.

Some motorists are caught in the jam while police are diverting other drivers up and over junction 45.

